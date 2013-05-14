BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. May 14 Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County has reached a deal with creditors JPMorgan Chase and Bayerische Landesbank covering $105 million of general obligation warrants, county officials said on Monday.
The agreement, one of a series the county has reached since filing a landmark $4.2 billion bankruptcy in late 2011, covers the county's 2001b GO series and was expected to be approved on Thursday by the Jefferson County Commission.
The deal saves the county $2 million in fees and interest payments and shifts its variable rate to a fixed interest rate, officials said.
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.