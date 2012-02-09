Feb 9 The U.S. judge overseeing an Alabama county's $4.23 billion bankruptcy case on Thursday turned aside an attempt by CSX Transportation Inc to get $1 million in tax refunds tied to fuel purchases.

The railroad and transportation company had a suit against Jefferson County pending in Alabama state court last Nov. 9, when the county filed the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy citing overwhelming sewer-system and other debt.

The filing froze the CSX lawsuit and in a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett refused to allow the CSX lawsuit to go trial.

No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson, Michael Connor; editing by Gary Crosse)