Feb 9 The U.S. judge overseeing an Alabama
county's $4.23 billion bankruptcy case on Thursday turned aside
an attempt by CSX Transportation Inc to get $1 million
in tax refunds tied to fuel purchases.
The railroad and transportation company had a suit against
Jefferson County pending in Alabama state court last Nov. 9,
when the county filed the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy
citing overwhelming sewer-system and other debt.
The filing froze the CSX lawsuit and in a hearing, U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett refused to allow the CSX lawsuit
to go trial.
No further details were immediately available.
