BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co., several hedge funds and bond insurers holding 78 percent of sewer debt from Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County have signed off on a deal aimed at ending America's largest municipal bankruptcy, a lawyer for the county said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan, one of the biggest holders of the county's $3.14 billion of sewer debt, agreed to give up about $842 million of sewer debt value, according to county documents.
A spokesperson for JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.