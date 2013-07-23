By Verna Gates
| Birmingham, Ala., July 23
Birmingham, Ala., July 23 Alabama's Jefferson
County on Tuesday voted to raise sewer tariffs by 7.89 percent,
more than the county's bankruptcy plan had projected, and
approved a deal to pay Lehman Brothers 75 cents on the dollar to
settle missed payments on interest rate swaps.
Jefferson County in June filed a comprehensive negotiated
plan to exit its $4.2 billion bankruptcy, the result of debts
taken on in a costly overhaul and expansion of the county's
sewer system.
The plan delivers the first big losses to municipal
bondholders since the 1930s and is the latest chapter in a saga
of corruption and mismanagement of public finances that forced
Jefferson County, Alabama's most populous county, to seek
protection from creditors in November 2011.
Until Detroit filed for bankruptcy last week, Jefferson
County had ranked as the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S.
history.
With unseasonably cold and wet weather resulting in lower
water usage, sewer revenues are down 5 percent, an unusual
circumstance that Jefferson County expects to compensate with
rate hikes, Eric Rothstein, a sewer rate consultant, told the
Jefferson County Commission at its meeting on Tuesday.
Monthly sewer rates will rise to a fixed rate of $15 per
individual user, effective this the fall, up from the current
$10 month. From 2014, the rates will be hiked by 7.89 percent
per year over four years. The bankruptcy exit plan had projected
rate hikes of 7.41 percent.
"In order to sustain the deal that we cut, it is necessary
for us to certify that the plan this commission adopted can go
forth in good faith," Kenneth Klee, a bankruptcy lawyer for the
county, said.
"According to sewer data we received that is not true. We
could go back to creditors or we could amend the financing plan
to let them know this deal could work. We choose to amend," Klee
said.
The commission approved the rate increases unanimously.
Under the deal with Lehman, Jefferson County will
pay $1.25 million, or 75 cents on the dollar, on $1.65 million
in missed payments on interest rate swaps for the sewer system.
That is less than the 80 cents on the dollar that will be paid
to other sewer creditors.
As part of the deal, Lehman will also forgive a $100 million
termination fee.