Feb 15 Bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc's survival may be at stake if a U.S. judge does not require Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County to increase current payments on its $3.14 billion of sewer debt, Syncora's lawyers said.

"Syncora believes its very viability as a going concern may be threatened because of the heavy burden it must shoulder," Syncora lawyers said in legal papers filed ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday evening in Birmingham, Alabama.

Along with fellow insurer Assured Guaranty Corp, Syncora asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett, who oversees the county's $4.23 billion bankruptcy case, to order a hike in sewer debt payments that were cut after the Alabama county won back control of its sewer system.

It is unclear whether Bennett will rule on the request at the hearing.

Syncora told Bennett in papers filed in Birmingham the trustee for $3.6 billion of county sewer warrants had received $9 million less than expected since Jan. 6, when the judge returned control of the troubled sewer system to the county.

Jefferson County, which is home to Birmingham, Alabama's biggest city, and is a regional business hub, filed for bankruptcy in November. It has cut yearly spending by $100 million and plans an additional $40 million in budget reductions.

Syncora, a unit of Bermuda's Syncora Holdings, said it was responsible for 77 percent of any shortfall in timely payments of regularly scheduled principal and interest on the county's sewer debt. Assured is responsible for 13 percent, and Fidelity Guaranty Insurance Co for 10 percent.

The trustee handling collections and other matters for the creditors will have a shortfall of debt service payments of several million dollars as soon as Wednesday, the Syncora lawyers said in its papers.

Jefferson County, whose bankruptcy filing last November was the largest ever by a U.S. municipality, was improperly deducting attorney fees and other expenses from the system's net revenue that is pledged to paying the system's massive debt, according to the legal documents.

Syncora and Assured, which according to documents back $1.87 billion of Jefferson County's debt, told Bennett they faced imminent financial harm because of the smaller payments and asked Bennett to order an immediate increase or give them permission to sue the county in state court.

Jefferson County said disputes over the size of payments since Bennett's Jan. 6 ruling were inevitable and should be left to a hearing scheduled for April 4 and 5.

The county has made debt service payments of $4.14 million and $2.26 million, according to a motion filed by Jefferson County on Wednesday. "The county will continue to comply with the court's ruling, and millions will continue to be remitted each month to the indenture trustee," the county's lawyers said.

Last Friday, Wall Street credit agency Standard & Poor's said Jefferson County had avoided a downgrade of its already low-rated sewer system debt after principal and interest payments due Feb. 1 had been made.

S&P affirmed the debt's C rating with a negative outlook, removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications and warned the rating could still fall to D if a debt service payment is missed. D is the rating agency's lowest speculative grade rating, signifying default.

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday that it was still reviewing Jefferson County's debt for possible downgrades.

The insurers' motions echo a lawsuit filed on Feb. 6 by the indenture trustee, Bank of New York Mellon, that also claimed the county was shortchanging the creditors of the sewer system at the heart of its bankruptcy.

As indenture trustee, BNY handles administrative aspects of the debts, including watching to make sure loans are paid.

On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors unwound, Jefferson County filed the bankruptcy case, saying it was overwhelmed by $4.23 billion of debt mostly caused by borrowing for the county sewer system.

Creditors such as JPMorgan Chase opposed the filing, and Bennett has yet to rule on whether or not the county is eligible for Chapter 9 federal bankruptcy protection.

Jefferson County defaulted on the sewer warrants in 2008.