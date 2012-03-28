BIRMINGHAN, Ala., March 28 Alabama's bankrupt
Jefferson County will skip a $15 million general obligation bond
payment due April 2, county commissioners unanimously agreed on
Wednesday.
The county has defaulted on sewer system debt at the heart
of its landmark municipal banruptcy filing in November and must
now protect the limited cash they have, skipping the debt
payment, to provide police and basic government services,
according to officials.
