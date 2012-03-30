BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 30 Alabama's Jefferson
County will technically default on another $6.38 million payment
by using bond reserves to pay for the financing of a new
satellite courthouse, a county official said on Friday.
Jefferson County, which on Nov. 9 filed a $4.23 billion
municipal bankruptcy, the nation's biggest, said o n W ednesday it
would skip a $15 million payment on general obligation warrants
due April 2. The county has about $200 million of GO debt. For
details, please see.
"This is more about how it works. The bond reserve is the
first thing you hit if there is not enough cash to make
payments," said Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens,
who chairs the county's finance committee.
The satellite courthouse in Bessemer is constitutionally
mandated and is considered an essential service, according to
Stephens. It was financed with $86 million of lease warrants.
A new jail built in the 2009 renovation has never opened due to
a lack of funds, but the courthouse is operating.
In November, Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy
protection after bargaining for years with creditors to reduce
$3.15 billion of sewer debt. Four former county commissioners
were found guilty in a scandal tied to the sewer financing.
Separately, lawyers for Financial Guaranty Insurance Corp
asked the federal judge overseeing the Jefferson
County bankruptcy case to allow hikes in sewer rates that would
increase revenues pledged to the system's $3.14 billion of
defaulted sewer warrants. The bond insurer said in court papers
it insures about $1.6 billion of sewer warrants
(Reporting By Verna Gates; additional reporting by Michael
Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)