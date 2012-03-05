By Michael Connor
March 5 Alabama's Jefferson County can go
ahead with its $4.23 billion bankruptcy case, the biggest ever
by an American municipality, a federal judge ruled.
The late Sunday ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas
Bennett opens the road for the county to restructure more than
$3 billion in debt incurred as a result of an expensive
sewer-system overhaul, as well as other liabilities.
"This is good news for the county," said David Carrington,
president of the Jefferson County Commission that last year
authorized the landmark bankruptcy filing.
Creditors had argued the county, home to Alabama's biggest
city of Birmingham, was ineligible for bankruptcy because it had
the wrong type of debt. The ruling differs from a case in
another Alabama town that was thrown out for the same reason.
Lawyers for each side said the ruling was unlikely to spur
negotiations toward a resolution of the dispute being tracked by
America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
"I expect this will be appealed but I am not sure it will do
anything for negotiations," said a lawyer for the creditors, who
spoke on condition of anonymity. "We all knew the judge would
rule this way."
Bennett's ruling strengthens Jefferson County, since the
county will now be able to draft a workout plan, said Melissa
Woodley, finance professor at the Brock School of Business at
Samford University in Birmingham.
"The creditors cannot propose a plan. The judge can force
the creditors to take the plan, if he finds it fair and
equitable. The judge has a reputation for taking a hard look at
the numbers and, at the end of the day, it is a numbers
problem," Woodley said.
Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 9 after a
tentative agreement unwound that might have cut the county's
debt load by $1 billion. County finances have been savaged by
massive sewer-system debt, political corruption and the loss of
a vital local jobs tax.
Creditors such as JPMorgan Chase argued that
Jefferson County was ineligible for bankruptcy because the
county had no bond debt as required by state law. Like most
Alabama counties, Jefferson County only had warrants, a form of
debt popular in the state since the 1930s that does not require
direct voter approval.
Bennett's ruling differs from a 2010 case involving the
Alabama city of Prichard, in which another federal bankruptcy
judge voided the city's Chapter 9 case because it had no bonded
debt, bankruptcy lawyers said.
"We have two bankruptcy judges in Alabama coming out
opposite ways," said Mark Berman, a bankruptcy and public
finance partner at Nixon Peabody LLP. "The take-away for Alabama
municipalities is continued uncertainty as to whether counties
with no bond indebtedness can file Chapter 9."
Lawyers for the two sides next face off at court hearings
scheduled for April 11-13 in Birmingham over the size of
payments due creditors from the county's sewer system. Analysts
have said the dispute may yield a ruling affecting investors'
confidence in tax-free revenue bonds caught up in bankruptcies.
"People are concerned that this might change the ground
rules, how you do municipal financing," said Alfredo Perez, of
Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York.
Jefferson County's debt escalated in the mid-2000s when bond
issuance deals to upgrade its sewer system soured amid
widespread corruption, bribery and fraud charges that led to
some 22 convictions. Costs continued to rise as interest rates
increased.
Cases brought by other U.S. municipalities, such as
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, have been thrown out by other federal
judges in recent months. The city of Stockton, California, last
week decided to default on its debt in an effort to avoid
becoming the most populous U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
In a written order rejecting creditors' arguments, Bennett
said Jefferson County "is insolvent, desires to effect a plan of
adjustment of its debts and has negotiated in good faith."
The Nov. 9 filing gave Jefferson County temporary relief from
creditors' demands and shelter for some of the last of its
operating cash, but it now outranks California's Orange County
in 1994 at $1.7 billion as the biggest U.S. local government
bankruptcy.
A spokesman for BNY Mellon, the trustee for creditors
in the Jefferson County case, had no immediate comment on
Bennett's ruling. A JPMorgan spokesman was not immediately
available.