By Caryn Trokie
Nov 15 Underwriters for Alabama's Jefferson
County started selling nearly $1.8 billion of sewer debt Friday
in a deal that challenges long-held assumptions that America's
$3.7 trillion municipal bond market will shun bankrupt issuers.
Pricing for retail buyers such as wealthy retirees and other
details were not immediately available, according to a market
source who said sales had begun.
Investors forecast that the debt, with maturities as long as
40 years, could price with tax-free yields as high as 6.5
percent. Such lush yields may draw non-traditional buyers of
tax-free debt.
Home to Birmingham, Alabama's biggest city, Jefferson County
filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy just over two years ago, mostly
because of $3.1 billion of soured sewer-system debt.
The new debt, which carries a mix of junk-bond and barely
investment grade ratings, is meant to pay off current sewer debt
owners at big discounts.
Citigroup is senior manager on the sale, which is central to
a negotiated settlement with creditors such as JPMorgan Chase.
A federal bankruptcy judge will next week review the plan.
If approved, the plan would end the county's $4.2 billion
bankruptcy that had been the biggest ever by a U.S. local
government until Detroit filed a bankruptcy case in July.
A second day of retail pricing for the Jefferson County
sewer warrants is set for Monday, with pricing for institutions
scheduled for Tuesday.