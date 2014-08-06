By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Former U.S. surgeon general
Jesse Steinfeld, who warned of the perils of second-hand smoke
and was famously not asked to return for the Nixon
administration's second term after clashing with the tobacco
industry, has died at 87, his daughter said on Wednesday.
Steinfeld, a former official at the National Cancer
Institute who was named surgeon general in 1969, died on Tuesday
in California of complications from a stroke at an assisted
living center in Claremont, said his daughter Susan Steinfeld.
By the time late President Richard Nixon selected Steinfeld
as surgeon general, previous holders of the position had already
warned of the dangers of cigarette smoking, drawing the ire of
the tobacco industry.
In 1964, then-Surgeon General Dr. Luther Terry issued a
groundbreaking report called "Smoking and Health" that tied
tobacco to lung cancer and other diseases, and in 1966 Congress
approved putting warning labels on cigarette packages.
Then in 1972, Steinfeld issued a report that made him the
first surgeon general to explore the potential hazards of
second-hand smoke, according to the book "Ashes to Ashes" which
details the history of clashes between the tobacco industry and
health officials.
At the time, researchers still had not shown strong evidence
of the dangers of second-hand smoke, but Steinfeld called for
studying the issue more thoroughly and advocated banning smoking
in such public places as restaurants, theaters and transit
systems.
Those types of prohibitions would be instituted in many
parts of the country long after Steinfeld left his post. But
when he recommended such bans at the end of his annual reports
as surgeon general, members of Nixon's administration removed
them, according to "Ashes to Ashes."
He also irked members of Nixon's team with his critical tone
on the subject of violence on television in his testimony before
Congress in 1972, and was ultimately not asked to remain in the
position for the president's second term which began in 1973.
"The tobacco industry put explicit pressure on the Nixon
administration to remove Dr. Steinfeld," his daughter Mary Beth
Steinfeld said in an email.
After leaving the position, the Pennsylvania-born doctor
worked at the Mayo Clinic for a year and later went on to
positions at the Medical College of Virginia and the Medical
College of Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Gen, and by three daughters.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Bernard Orr)