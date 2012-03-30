* Father of two young children grew up in Ohio
* Co-pilot has not spoken publicly about incident
By Matt Stroud
SALEM, Ohio, March 30 The day JetBlue copilot
Jason Dowd guided a chaotic flight to safety while its screaming
captain lay pinned by passengers on the cabin floor was more
than just a day of quick thinking and calm under pressure.
It was virtually ten years to the day Dowd lost his eldest
sister to cancer.
Dowd, a father of two young children, still lives in
suburban Salem, Ohio, where he graduated from high school, where
his parents still live and his sister taught elementary school
before her death on March 28, 2002, his family said.
Thirteen years apart, she was the eldest and he was the baby
of the family. She helped raise him and he took her death
especially hard, his parents, Lewis and Jean Dowd, said in an
interview on Friday.
But a decade later, his parents, friends and neighbors were
glowing with pride.
Dowd, 41, was working as First Officer on JetBlue Flight 191
from New York enroute to Las Vegas on Tuesday when the
aircraft's pilot, Clayton Osbon, began acting strangely.
Dowd was able to signal to flight attendants that Osbon, who
witnesses said was screaming incoherently about religion and
terrorists, needed to be restrained in the cabin. Dowd locked
the cockpit door.
As six men tackled Osbon and held him pinned, Dowd was
joined by an off-duty pilot and flew the jet with its 135 other
passengers and crew to an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas.
Dowd and other crew members have not spoken publicly about
the incident, though they have been questioned extensively by
aviation authorities. Osbon was taken into custody and faces
criminal charges.
Dowd's composure came as no surprise to his neighbor Barbara
Stamp in Salem. "He's the most level-headed guy I know," said
Stamp, 69.
Dowd lives with his wife Kathy and their son and daughter,
both preschoolers, in a brick house on a corner lot in Salem, a
town where residents commute to jobs in nearby Youngstown and
Cleveland.
Dowd drives a bit more than an hour to Pittsburgh and flies
from there to New York, where JetBlue Airways is based,
his neighbors said.
When he is home, he attends the First Christian Church of
Salem and likes to barbecue outside with his family when the
weather is nice, they said.
"They're the perfect neighbors," said Stamp.
Alas, she added, the Dowds sold their three-bedroom house
just this week and plan a move to another home in Salem,
population about 12,000, with more garage space.
Those who know Dowd best remarked upon how quiet he is.
His father Lewis, 81, said his son was a quiet kid who never
got into trouble. "Next thing you know, he wanted to fly," the
elder Dowd said on Friday.
Dowd went to Kent State University, where he learned to fly,
and on to jobs at now-defunct Allegheny Airlines and USAirways.
He started flying for JetBlue in 2003, his parents said.