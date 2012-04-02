By Ioanna Makris
| AMARILLO, Texas, April 2
AMARILLO, Texas, April 2 The JetBlue pilot who
suffered a midair meltdown that triggered an emergency landing
last week limped into federal court in shackles on Monday
morning to hear the charges against him.
Capt. Clayton Osbon, who was accompanied by his wife, told
Magistrate Judge Clinton Averitte he understands the charges
against him for interfering with a flight crew.
"I do," said Osbon, who was wearing a green collared shirt
and khaki pants.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.
Flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas was diverted to
Amarillo last Tuesday, following what authorities described as
erratic behavior by Osbon, who witnesses said ran through the
cabin before passengers tackled him in the galley.