By Ioanna Makris
AMARILLO, Texas, April 2 The JetBlue pilot who
suffered a midair meltdown that triggered an emergency landing
last week limped into federal court in shackles on Monday to
hear the charges against him.
Captain Clayton Osbon, who appeared with his attorneys , told
Magistrate Judge Clinton Averitte he understood h is rights and
th e charges against him for interfering with a flight crew.
"I do," said Osbon, who was wearing a green collared shirt
and khaki pants.
A preliminary hearing and a detention hearing were scheduled
for Thursday. F ederal prosecutors urged the judge against
releasing him pending trial.
Osbon, a 12-year JetBlue veteran, remains in federal
custody. His attorneys declined to comment.
Flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas was diverted to
Amarillo last Tuesday following what authorities described as
erratic behavior by Osbon, who witnesses said ran through the
cabin before passengers tackled him in the galley.
He screamed incoherently about religion and terrorists,
witnesses said in court documents.
During the initial court appearance on Monday, Osbon smiled
and winked at his wife, Connye Osbon, and JetBlue
representatives.
Connye Osbon had said on Sunday the family was focused on
her husband's recovery and thanked those on the flight for their
professionalism after being put in "an awful situation."
"It is our belief, as Clayton's family, that while he was
clearly distressed, he was not intentionally violent toward
anyone," Connye Osbon's statement said.
She also asked for privacy.