LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Long Beach, California, on Thursday because of a problem with one of its engines, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Passengers were evacuated from JetBlue Flight 1416 using emergency slides following the incident at 9:30 a.m. PDT, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told Reuters.

Gregor said he had no information about any injuries to passengers or crew. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)