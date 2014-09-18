BRIEF-Sibanye Gold expects Stillwater deal to close on May 4
* Requisite majority of stillwater shareholders, resolved to approve transaction at stillwater shareholders' meeting held on 25 April 2017
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Long Beach, California, on Thursday because of a problem with one of its engines, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
Passengers were evacuated from JetBlue Flight 1416 using emergency slides following the incident at 9:30 a.m. PDT, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told Reuters.
Gregor said he had no information about any injuries to passengers or crew. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Tesla Inc CEO Musk converts SolarCity senior notes into shares of Tesla common stock at conversion price of $300 per share -SEC filing