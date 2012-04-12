By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, April 12 A grand jury indicted a
JetBlue pilot and charged him with interference with a flight
crew following a mid-air meltdown that included screaming and
pounding on the cockpit door, forcing a transcontinental flight
to make an emergency landing in Texas last month, court
documents show.
Pilot Clayton Osbon "moved through the aircraft and was
disruptive and had to be subdued and forcibly restrained from
re-entering the cockpit" during the flight from New York to Las
Vegas, the federal indictment said.
The unusual indictment of an airline pilot was filed on
Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Amarillo, Texas. The JetBlue
flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo on March 27 and
Osbon, 49, was taken into custody at the airport.
Osbon is undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric examination
to determine whether he can stand trial and his "sanity or lack
thereof" at the time of the incident, according to court
documents.
The FBI said Osbon began saying "things just don't matter"
while he was at the controls of the Airbus A320 about halfway
into the five-hour flight, and that he told the flight's first
officer, "We're not going to Vegas."
After the pilot suddenly left the cockpit and started
running up and down in the aisle, banging on a restroom door,
and attempted to force his way back into the locked cockpit,
several passengers retrained him until the plane landed, court
documents say.
The FBI said that while he was being restrained, Osbon
yelled "pray now for Jesus Christ," started yelling about Iraq,
Iran, and terrorists, and at one point shouted toward the
cockpit, "guys, push it to full throttle!"
A detention hearing that had been set for earlier this week
to determine whether Osbon should be released on bond was
postponed while his psychiatric exam continued.
Osbon's attorney, E. Dean Roper of Amarillo, was not in the
office and could not comment, according to the person answering
the phone at the office on Thursday.
The investigation into the incident continues, according to
federal prosecutors.