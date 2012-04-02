By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas, April 1 The wife of the JetBlue
pilot who had a midair meltdown that triggered an emergency
landing said on Sunday his family is focused on his recovery and
thanked those on the flight for their professionalism after
being put in "an awful situation."
Flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas was diverted to
Amarillo, Texas, last Tuesday, following what authorities
described as erratic behavior by Capt. Clayton Osbon, who
allegedly ran through the cabin before passengers tackled him in
the galley.
He screamed incoherently about religion and terrorists,
witnesses said in court documents.
"It is our belief, as Clayton's family, that while he was
clearly distressed, he was not intentionally violent toward
anyone," said a statement by Connye Osbon on behalf of the Osbon
family that was released by JetBlue on Sunday. "We know you were
placed in an awful situation and we appreciate your ability to
respond professionally."
Connye Osbon asked the media for privacy and said the family
would not be granting interviews or making further statements.
She said the family appreciated the public's concern.
"We hope you can empathize and understand that our focus
completely surrounds Clayton's recovery and the path that lies
immediately ahead," the statement said.
Connye Osbon also thanked the "kind and compassionate" staff
of Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo.
Clayton Osbon awaits a court appearance in Amarillo on a
federal charge of interfering with a flight crew. The 12-year
JetBlue veteran was suspended while authorities investigate the
incident, the airline said last week.