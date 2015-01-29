LOS ANGELES Jan 29 A United Airlines flight in which a burning smell was reported aboard the plane was diverted shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles on Thursday to a smaller Southern California airport where it landed safely, the airline said.

United Flight 1181, en route to Washington-Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, made an unscheduled stop at LA/Ontario International Airport with 199 passengers and seven crew members aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman.

The plane, which had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport, landed at Ontario, about 60 miles to the northeast, without incident, and a maintenance crew was examining the aircraft, a Boeing 757, she said.

It was not immediately clear, she said, whether the burning smell was reported in the passenger cabin or the cockpit, or both. City News Service in Los Angeles reported the diversion was prompted by a problem that produced smoke in the cockpit. (Reporting by Steve Gorman)