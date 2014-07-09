By Edith Honan
chose a picture of a Jewish child as the ideal Aryan for Nazi
propagandists, it was a sly joke. For the child's family, it
became a terrifying ordeal.
Hessy Taft was 6 months old in 1935 when her portrait by the
well-known German photographer Hans Ballin was chosen by Nazis
and reprinted on the cover of a family magazine, on postcards
and on shop placards urging customers to "buy beautiful clothes
for your beautiful baby."
When Taft's mother demanded an explanation from Ballin and
reminded him that her family was Jewish, the photographer told
her: "I wanted to allow myself the pleasure of this joke."
After keeping her story a secret for decades, Taft - whose
maiden name is Levinsons and who now lives in the United States
and is a chemistry professor - has begun to talk about her
ordeal. On Wednesday, she spoke to Reuters.
Taft said she bears no ill will toward the photographer.
"Yes, I thank him for having the courage to do that, as a
non-Jew, to challenge his own government," she said. "It was an
irony that needed to be exposed."
But she acknowledges it is miraculous her family did not end
up in a Nazi concentration camp.
"The upshot of all this is that my parents were terrified
that I'd be recognized," she said.
For months, she was mostly confined indoors.
Taft's parents, trained opera singers, were born in Latvia.
In 1932, her father, Jacob Levinsons, lost a contract to perform
across Germany when it was discovered he was Jewish, and he
began a career in business.
Some two years after Taft's portrait was taken, the family
fled to Paris, but the story followed them.
A Jewish doctor visiting their home remarked on the portrait
of Taft, displayed on the family piano.
"He commented on what a cute kid I was, so my mother
immediately told him the story of her cover girl daughter," said
Taft.
The doctor wanted to publicize the story, believing the
ensuing ridicule would bolster anti-Nazi sympathy. Taft said her
mother was tempted but her father refused.
"The doctor said to my father, 'You know, Mr Levinsons, you
have nothing to fear. You are in France now.' Well, history has
proved my father right," Taft said.
By 1940, the Nazis had entered France and the family was on
the run - to Cuba in 1942 and to the United States in 1949.
For decades, the family chose to keep the story behind the
famous picture secret. But last month, Taft donated an original
copy of the magazine to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in
Israel.
She also contributed a chapter to a 1987 book about Latvian
Jews.
"The story I have to tell is not one of tragedy. It is
rather one of irony," her chapter begins.
