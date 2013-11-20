DALLAS Nov 20 In a Dallas college classroom
about six miles from where John F. Kennedy was gunned down half
a century ago, members of the millennial generation have been
learning why the assassination was a life-altering moment for so
many in the baby-boom generation.
For years, Tom Stone has offered a course at Southern
Methodist University designed to teach students what matters
about the Kennedy presidency and that fateful Nov. 22 in 1963.
"Most students, it's fair to say, just know that JFK is the
president who got shot. Beyond that, they're pretty much blank
slates," Stone said.
This semester he has been co-teaching a special course with
political science professor Dennis Simon to coincide with the
50th anniversary. One difficulty is how to convey the larger
turmoil created by the assassination to students with no frame
of reference for cold war paranoia, the turbulent 1960s, and the
romanticism attached to 1,000 days described as "Camelot."
"They don't know much about his presidency or why anyone
would have wanted him dead," Stone said.
Many millennials - those who came of age after 2000 - will
meet the anniversary with a shrug. Some may watch the Zapruder
film of the motorcade on YouTube or follow the "#JFK" hashtag on
Twitter.
For Garrett Fisher, a 19-year-old student enrolled in the
SMU Kennedy course, the occasion is a chance to reflect on a
president who steered the nation away from the brink of nuclear
war during the Cuban Missile Crisis and whose personal failings
included extramarital affairs.
"Our professors are exposing us to different writers who
show multiple images of him as a person, not just a president,
and we have to interpret that for ourselves," Fisher said.
Stone and Simon have presented contradictory works about
Kennedy's administration and encouraged students to examine
various assassination conspiracies.
"There are writers that make the case that JFK was a great
friend of civil rights and others who say he dropped the ball on
it. Some say he saved the world during the missile crisis and
others say he brought it on himself with his recklessness in
cold warriorism," Stone said.
Scott Reich, who wrote the recently released book "The Power
of Citizenship: Why John F. Kennedy Matters to a New
Generation," said the anniversary is diverting the attention of
younger Americans toward conspiracy theories and away from the
enduring values of the Kennedy years. As boomers die off, it's
questionable whether the younger generation will absorb more
than what they need to regurgitate for a history exam, he said.
"In looking at Kennedy's presidency, I believe we can learn
quite a bit about our responsibilities as individuals and how we
can work together to achieve big goals as he did with the Peace
Corps, the race to the moon, and civil rights," Reich said.
A CALL TO SERVICE
Fifty years ago Kennedy had rock-star status among many
college students who were inspired by his call to do something
for love of country.
Baby boomers came of age in the post-World War Two peace and
prosperity that made the United States a superpower and saw its
population increase by about 30 percent in the 15 years from the
end of the war to the 1960 presidential election.
John Bewick, a graduate student studying nuclear science,
waited for hours to hear Kennedy speak at the University of
Michigan during the 1960 campaign. While he discussed the
concept of public service overseas, it wasn't yet part of his
campaign message.
"As we're trying to figure out what we're going to do with
our lives, it was a compelling moment," Bewick said.
The Peace Corps was launched a year later under President
Kennedy. Bewick signed up in 1963 and was preparing to teach
university physics in Nigeria when news broke of the
assassination.
"That was just a horrible moment. But it didn't deter
anybody from what we committed to do," said Bewick, who later
became an environmental consultant.
There were 51 volunteers in the first Peace Corps deployment
in 1961. Five years later, more than 15,000 people were serving
in the field, according to Peace Corps data.
The four days between the assassination and the Kennedy
funeral transfixed the world. John Christopher, then a 10th
grader in Fort Worth, where Kennedy's motorcade passed before
going to Dallas, helped spread the news about the shooting.
"I was paperboy for the Fort Worth Star Telegram and
delivered five extra afternoon runs that day," Christopher said.
The morning headline of three benign words - "WELCOME, MR.
PRESIDENT" - was replaced by the later edition's shattering
five: "KENNEDY SLAIN, CONNALLY ALSO HIT."
Cynicism grew in the wake of the assassination, especially
after many asked if Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone or if the
killing had been in retaliation for a foreign dispute, said
Jeffrey Engel, director of SMU's Center for Presidential
History.
Sorsha Huff, a student at SMU, often drives past the spot in
Dealey Plaza where Kennedy was shot. As a result of the Kennedy
course, Huff said her perspective on the president transformed
from wholly favorable to more realistic as she was challenged to
think more critically.
"All heroes have their flaws and hidden faces - no one is a
one-dimensional caricature," Huff said. "JFK made mistakes. Our
class readings force us to question the image that we've learned
to love of this mythic president."
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Prudence Crowther)