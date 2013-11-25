By Jana J. Pruet
| FORT WORTH, Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas Nov 24 On a frigid, rainy
Texas Sunday, a small but steady trickle of curious visitors
made their way to the grave of Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey
Oswald on the 50th anniversary of his murder.
At the grave site Sunday morning, a simple stone marker laid
flat in the ground reads "OSWALD." There was no first name, no
birth date or date of death at his grave in Fort Worth, just
west of Dallas.
The threadbare grass surrounding the grave - dotted with a
few coins and floral bouquets - had been pressed down by those
who visit. Only a few came to see the grave on the anniversary.
Coming two days after the global media blitz to mark the
50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F.
Kennedy, gunned down by Oswald during a trip to Dallas on Nov.
22, 1963, the anniversary of Oswald's killing has remained an
afterthought.
Oswald was shot dead by Dallas night club owner Jack Ruby on
Nov. 24, 1963 in what was the first murder shown live on a
national U.S. television broadcast. The former U.S. soldier who
had defected to the Soviet Union was 24 years old.
"It completes the story essentially," said Paul Nixon, who
traveled from Britain to attended the memorial for Kennedy in
Dealey Plaza in Dallas on Friday and has been visiting locations
related to the assassination.
Many see Oswald a confused loner who changed the fabric of
world history and came to the cemetery in a quiet part of Fort
Worth as part of their remembrance of Kennedy.
Other visitors see Oswald as a cog in a complex conspiracy
to murder the president.
"There are so many theories and nothing is clear," said Anna
Olivares, 43, who traveled from Wisconsin to commemorate the
assassination anniversary.
Olivares believes Oswald killed Kennedy, but does not
believe he acted alone. Recent surveys show that a majority of
Americans think there was a plot to kill Kennedy.
Oswald was buried a day after his death in a sparsely
attended funeral that included his Russian wife, Marina, his
mother and reporters - a few of whom stood in as pallbearers
because there were not enough people to carry the casket.
"There were no mourners. There were no friends," Mike
Cochran, an AP reporter at the time who served as a pallbearer,
told Reuters.
The police officer Oswald shot dead, J.D. Tippit, was buried
that day in a different part of Texas.
The state funeral in Washington for Kennedy was also held
that Monday as Americans united in grief and watched it on TV.
Soon after the caisson carrying Kennedy's coffin arrived at
Arlington National Cemetery, 81 percent of American homes with a
television had their sets tuned in, ratings agency Nielsen said.
Hugh Aynesworth, a former Dallas Morning News reporter who
witnessed the assassination, Oswald's arrest and Oswald's
murder, said the fact that Oswald never faced trial fueled the
speculative fires of many conspiracy theories.
"We can't accept the fact very comfortably that two
nobodies, two nothings - Oswald and Ruby - were able to change
the course of world history," he told Reuters.
