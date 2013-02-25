(Corrects reason for award In 1st paragraph, deleting reference
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Feb 25 A New Jersey jury on
Monday said Johnson & Johnson should pay a South Dakota
nurse $3.35 million for failing to provide adequate warning to
her doctor of the potential dangers posed by a vaginal mesh
implant made by the pharmaceutical giant's subsidiary, Ethicon,
and for misrepresenting the product in brochures.
It was the first verdict among some 1,800 vaginal mesh cases
pending in New Jersey against Ethicon Inc and J&J, and could
impact thousands of lawsuits against other manufacturers of
vaginal mesh implants.
