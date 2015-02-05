(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Feb 5 If there's one thing Reuters has
learned from a year of asking celebrities about their first gigs
ever, it is that you never forget your first job. No matter how
famous or powerful they have become, America's foremost
achievers all remember that very first moment of bringing home a
paycheck.
This month, to coincide with the monthly jobs report, we
talked to the celebrity chefs who have taken over our airwaves.
Before they started creating gourmet meals, they began at the
bottom just like the rest of us.
Bobby Flay
First job: salad chef
"After getting kicked out of high school once, I finally
dropped out as a sophomore. My dad said, 'If you're not going to
school, you have to get a job.' He wasn't asking, he was
telling.
"He was a partner in a Broadway-district restaurant called
Joe Allen, and I filled in as a busboy for two weeks. I was
literally walking out of the restaurant when the chef said to
me, 'Do you want a job in the kitchen?' I said 'OK, sure.'
"So I put on my cook's whites and started working at the
salad station. One day I woke up and thought, 'I can't wait to
go to work today.' I knew something was different.
"I was paid $190 a week. I remember opening my first
paycheck and being shocked at the amount of taxes they took out:
$46. It was criminal. But this was around 1981, and with $144, I
felt like I could do anything I wanted. I could buy all the beer
I could possibly drink."
Thomas Keller
First job: dishwasher
"I started out washing dishes, which turned out to have a
huge impact on my life and career. This was at a restaurant in
Laurel, Maryland called the Bay & Surf, which was run by my
mother. The dishwashing station was next to where they cooked
crabs, so sometimes I got to help the chefs.
"I think my brother and I got paid a little something, but
we were far too young to be on the payroll - I was only in 6th
or 7th grade.
"As a dishwasher I may have been considered the lowest
person in that restaurant, but I learned that I was just as
important as anybody else. If I didn't do my part, then nobody
else could do their jobs."
Emeril Lagasse
First job: bakery assistant
"I worked at the Moonlight bakery on Bedford Street in Fall
River, Massachusetts. I used to go there with my parents, and
one of the owners took a liking to me and gave me a job a few
days a week after school. It was mainly washing pots and pans,
and I made a dollar an hour.
"I was infatuated with baking: the smells, the bins, the
flour and sugar and eggs. Not a lot of guys there spoke English;
these were hardcore Portuguese bakers. But I guess they liked
me, because I started going on deliveries, and eventually they
taught me how to bake.
"By the time I was 14 I would work in that bakery from 11 at
night until 7 in the morning, and then go to school all day. I
would sleep after school, my parents would wake me up for
dinner, and then I'd go back to the bakery to start all over
again."
Michael Chiarello
First job: dishwasher
"If you ask chefs of my generation, probably at least half
of us started out as dishwashers. I grew up in a small farm town
in California's Central Valley, and there weren't many
restaurants around, but I walked right into one of them when I
was 14 and asked for a job.
"Once the dishes were done, there was nothing to do, so at
some point the cook asks you to help out. That was the goal,
since I always wanted to be a cook.
"I made less than minimum wage, and spent the money on
fishing and hunting gear, since I was a country boy. Eventually
I put myself through chef's school by raising litters of golden
retrievers.
"Dishwashing is actually one of the most respected positions
around. It's the heart of the kitchen, because as that area
goes, so goes the rest of the restaurant."
