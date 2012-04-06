WASHINGTON, April 6 President Barack Obama on
Friday welcomed the latest monthly U.S. jobs figures but said
there was still more work to do and the econony would face "ups
and downs along the way."
Obama, speaking at a White House forum on women and the
economy, stressed that the Labor Department report for March
showed that employers had added 120,000 jobs. At the same time,
however, the rise in U.S. payrolls for the month was lower than
private economists had predicted.
"It is clear to every American that there will still be ups
and downs along the way and that we've got a lot more work to
do," Obama said.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis)