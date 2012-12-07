(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Dec 7 As any astronaut will tell you,
re-entry is the trickiest and most dangerous part of space
flight.
The same might be said about returning jobseekers. Despite
the challenges of increased competition and gap-filled resumes,
more people who left the workforce, whether voluntarily or
involuntarily, are coming back into it, according to the U.S.
Labor Department. And they have not always found it easy to
reboot careers that may have stalled in the last recession.
In October, there were 3.3 million Americans who had
re-entered the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor
Statistics. Some of those people had been laid off and
discouraged; others may have taken breaks to care for kids or
elderly parents, or even retired and then thought better of it.
Whatever their reasons, they may find the going tough.
Just ask Dixie Morse. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, mother
of two spent 17 years raising her sons and being the "trailing
spouse" as her husband worked in financial services in London
and Brussels. When her kids reached high school, she was able to
land a job as a trainer at financial giant Sun Life - but not
before 10 months of what she calls "banging my head against the
wall."
"I was surprised at how hard it was to come back," says
Morse, 54. "As soon as people saw my resume with a big hole in
it, I got weeded out. To recruiters, all that time didn't seem
to count as real."
People re-entering the workforce, like Morse, have shown up
in some recent jobs reports.
In October, the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up 0.1
percentage points to 7.9 percent, even as employers added
171,000 jobs for the month, because the number of people joining
or re-entering the workforce was growing faster than the jobs
listings.
In November, the jobless rate dropped to 7.7 percent as
there were fewer people entering the labor force than the
146,000 jobs created, the Labor Department reported on Friday.
"In fact, in economic recoveries the unemployment rate
usually rises a bit, because people are looking for work again,"
says Philippa Dunne of The Liscio Report, an economic research
firm. "People who were discouraged and had essentially dropped
out of the labor force see their friends getting jobs and start
trying again themselves."
The number of discouraged workers - those who have given up
looking for work because they do not think they can find a job
and thus are not counted in the workforce - has fallen, though
not in a straight line, to 979,000 in November from roughly 1.2
million in 2010, the Labor Department said.
When people do return to the workforce, they are finding
plenty of competition, even from retirees. A survey by brokerage
firm Charles Schwab & Co found that 9.5 million retired people
were considering re-entering the labor force.
That is what Hank Smith did. The 57-year-old from Wiggins,
Colorado, retired in 2010 after 26 years as a postmaster,
plotting what he wanted to do with the years ahead. The answer:
He wanted to go back to work.
Smith got certified as a nursing assistant, and after a year
out of the workforce, is now a transportation coordinator who
helps older people get to their doctor's appointments. "I didn't
want to just sit around for the rest of my life," he says.
By choosing a profession that is in increasing demand, Smith
was able to manage his re-entry successfully. Here are some
other key strategies:
- Rebuild your network. "The biggest challenge is that you
become professionally disconnected and lose track of your
network," says Carol Fishman Cohen, founder of career re-entry
firm iRelaunch. Re-establish casual contact through social media
like Facebook or LinkedIn, and ask your former colleagues for
informational meetings rather than pleading for a gig.
- Refresh your skills with targeted coursework. Especially
in fields like information technology or engineering, it is easy
for your skills to become outdated within a few years. Even if
you are not going back to school for a full-fledged degree,
certifications in key areas - like cutting-edge programming
languages, say - will let hiring managers know you can hit the
ground running.
- Volunteer at relevant organizations. You are helping the
world, sure. But you are also assembling a portfolio of work
that will help bridge lengthy time gaps on your resume. "If
you're looking to manage construction projects, do a weekend
build for Habitat for Humanity," suggests Cohen. "If you're a
journalist, run a charity's online newsletter."
- Get the resume right. A gaping hole is enough to give any
hiring manager pause, so fill in that gap for him or her since
you presumably were not just sitting on the couch the whole
time. As any member of the Sandwich Generation will tell you,
raising a child or caring for an infirm parent is perhaps one of
the most challenging jobs in America, and those achievements
should be celebrated instead of minimized.
- Be open to short-term roles. Despite the economic
recovery, companies are still reluctant to take on full-timers.
Assuage their concerns by suggesting less binding arrangements,
like special projects or contract work. "That's a very effective
strategy for those who feel they retired too early and want to
get back in," says Cohen. "Suggest it to employers who are
hesitant because you've been out of the game, and it gives you
an opportunity to show your value and produce a work sample."
As for Dixie Morse, she feels fortunate that she was able to
re-enter the job market during such difficult economic times.
"I figured I'd better re-start my career sooner rather than
later," Morse says, "because with each year, it gets even
harder."
