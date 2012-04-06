WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. economy is
continuing to recover but still has a long way to go, top White
House advisers said on Friday, after the Labor Department
released weaker-than-expected jobs figures.
"What we are seeing in the economy right now is that we are
making progress, but we still have a long way to go," White
House economic adviser Gene Sperling said.
But he faulted Republicans in Congress for getting in the
way of employment creation. "The partisanship ... has blocked us
from having a stronger job market," he said.
U.S. payrolls rose in March by 120,000, far less than
expected and the smallest increase since October, though the
unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent.
Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers,
said in a blog post that the construction sector is continuing
to suffer from housing-market weakness, but said "manufacturing
continues to be a bright spot."