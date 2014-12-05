WASHINGTON Dec 5 Senator John McCain said a
more than 90-year-old law that requires ships servicing coastal
businesses to be built and mostly staffed by U.S. crews will be
repealed sooner or later if lawmakers keep fighting the trade
restriction.
Oil refiners, and many manufacturers and state governments
oppose the Jones Act, saying the requirement increases costs by
blocking shipping by cheaper foreign-built and foreign-flagged
vessels.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a rare waiver of
the act in 2012 when superstorm Sandy led to fuel shortages at
gas stations on the East Coast, allowing foreign vessels to
bring fuel from Gulf Coast refiners. But the act has been blamed
for causing bottlenecks, including a shortage of rock salt for
New Jersey roads during a recent severe winter storm.
McCain, an Arizona Republican and the incoming chairman of
the Senate's Armed Services Committee, estimates that consumers
could save about $1 billion annually if the Jones Act was
lifted. He introduced a bill in 2010 to repeal it but estimated
soon after that he probably only had about 20 votes in the
100-member chamber.
He said despite tough opposition. it is a fight that will
win one day. "It's one of these things you just propose
amendments to bills and encourage hearings and sooner or later
the dam breaks," McCain said after a speech at The Heritage
Foundation, a conservative think tank.
"But I have to tell you ... the power of this maritime lobby
is as powerful as anybody or any organization I have run up
against in my political career. All I can do is appeal to the
patron saint of lost causes and keep pressing and pressing and
sooner or later you have to succeed," he said.
Supporters of the Jones Act say it promotes jobs in domestic
shipbuilding and that it has wide support in Congress because
workers in all 50 U.S. states make components for those vessels.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)