BRUSSELS Oct 10 A team of U.S. military
planners is in Jordan to help the government grapple with Syrian
refugees, bolster its military capabilities and prepare for any
trouble with its chemical weapons stockpiles, U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta said on Wednesday.
"We have been working with Jordan for a period of time now
... on a number of the issues that have developed as a result of
what's happened in Syria," Panetta told a news conference in
Brussels.
Panetta said those issues included monitoring chemical
weapons sites "to determine how best to respond to any concerns
in that area."
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the small team of planners were not engaged in covert operations
and have been housed at the King Abdullah II Special Operations
Training Center, north of the capital of Amman, since the early
summer.
While the United States has not intervened militarily in
Syria, President Barack Obama has warned Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad that any attempt to deploy or use chemical or
biological weapons would cross a "red line" that could provoke
U.S. action.
Late last month, Panetta said Syria had moved some of its
chemical weapons stocks to better secure them, but stressed that
the country's main chemical weapons sites remain intact and
secure under government control.
The U.S. military planners in Jordan, however, were not
solely focused on chemical weapons.
"We've also been working with them to develop their own
military operational capabilities in the event of any
contingency there," Panetta said.
"And that's the reason we have ... a group of our forces
there," he added.
About 294,000 refugees fleeing 18 months of conflict in
Syria have already crossed into Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and
Turkey, or await registration there, the U.N. refugee agency
estimated late last month. Up to 700,000 Syrian refugees may
flee abroad by the end of the year, it estimated.