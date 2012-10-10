By David Alexander
BRUSSELS Oct 10 A team of U.S. military
planners is in Jordan to help the Amman government grapple with
Syrian refugees, bolster its military capabilities and prepare
for any trouble with Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles, U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Wednesday.
The team, led by special operations forces and comprising
about 150 troops, mainly from the U.S. Army, is constructing a
headquarters building in Amman from which to work with Jordanian
forces on joint operational planning and intelligence sharing, a
senior defense official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
team had been in Jordan for several months and was there when
Panetta visited King Abdullah in early August. The number of
troops in the team has since grown, but there are no specific
plans to expand it further, the official said.
"We have been working with Jordan for a period of time now
... on a number of the issues that have developed as a result of
what's happened in Syria," Panetta told a news conference in
Brussels.
Panetta said those issues included monitoring chemical
weapons sites "to determine how best to respond to any concerns
in that area."
A second U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the small team of planners was not engaged in covert
operations and had been housed at the King Abdullah II Special
Operations Training Center, north of the capital, Amman, since
the early summer.
While the United States has not intervened militarily in
Syria, President Barack Obama has warned Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad that any attempt to deploy or use chemical or
biological weapons would cross a "red line" that could provoke
U.S. action.
Late last month, Panetta said Syria had moved some of its
chemical weapons stocks to better secure them, but stressed that
the country's main chemical weapons sites remained intact and
secure under government control.
The U.S. military planners in Jordan are not focused solely
on chemical weapons.
"We've also been working with them to develop their own
military operational capabilities in the event of any
contingency there," Panetta said.
"And that's the reason we have ... a group of our forces
there," he added.
About 294,000 refugees fleeing 18 months of conflict in
Syria have already crossed into Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and
Turkey, or await registration there, the U.N. refugee agency
estimated late last month. Up to 700,000 Syrian refugees may
flee abroad by the end of the year, it estimated.