King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will Host Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House next week to discuss the fight against Islamic State militants, the Syria crisis and advancing peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said in a statement.

The April 5 meeting between the two leaders comes after Trump's Middle East envoy met with Abdullah earlier this month.

