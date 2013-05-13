(Adds details about Brothers)
May 13 U.S. psychologist Joyce Brothers, who
parlayed winning the "The $64,000 Question" TV game show in 1955
into a nearly six-decade career as a television personality and
columnist, died on Monday, her publicist said. She was 85.
Brothers died of natural causes in New York, said Sanford
Brokaw, her Los Angeles-based spokesman.
She began dispensing advice on television in 1958 and penned
columns on topics such as sex and relationships until early
2013.
She also had a prodigious knowledge of boxing and is thought
to be the sport's first female commentator.
Brothers was born on Oct. 20, 1927 in New York City and
married physician Milton Brothers in 1949.
She is survived by her sister, daughter, four grandchildren
and two great-grandchildren.
