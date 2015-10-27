(Adds ratepayers to appeal ruling, paragraph 7)
By Ayesha Rascoe
Oct 27 A federal judge in California has
dismissed a class action lawsuit that accused JPMorgan Chase &
Co of racketeering and manipulation of the state's
electricity market.
The ruling on Monday said that California ratepayers could
not sue JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, because the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has exclusive authority to
address violations of the Federal Power Act.
Three ratepayers sued in March seeking damages on behalf of
retail power consumers in the state, arguing that JPMorgan had
ran afoul of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations
Act (RICO)when it sold power from several gas plants in
California between 2010 and 2012.
The ratepayers said the bank used market manipulation to
turn inefficient power plants into "cash cows" and residents
paid more for electricity as a result.
U.S. District Judge William Hayes said the RICO claim was
not valid because it was "wholly dependent on the alleged
violations" of the Federal Power Act.
"Courts have held that non-compliance with a regulatory
statute affording administrative remedies cannot form the basis
for a civil RICO claim," Hayes said in his order.
Joseph Siprut, a lawyer for the ratepayers, said they would
appeal the ruling.
FERC reached a settlement with JPMorgan over allegations
similar to those in the class action lawsuit in 2013. The
company agreed to pay a $285 million civil penalty and to pay
back $124 million to California power consumers.
Allowing the class action case to proceed would have
required the court to second guess rates that were approved by
FERC and to consider the adequacy of the settlement that the
agency has already entered with JPMorgan, Hayes said.
JPMorgan declined to comment on the court's decision.
In their complaint, the ratepayers had argued that the
damages suffered by California power consumers were
substantially higher than the amount recouped by FERC.
The case is Woolsey et al v. JPMorgan Ventures Energy
Corporation et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District
of California, No. 15-cv-00530.
