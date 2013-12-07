NEW YORK Dec 6 The U.S. Attorney's Office in
Manhattan is looking into why JPMorgan Chase & Co did
not file a suspicious activity report about Bernard Madoff
before he was arrested for running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing
people close to the probe.
The bank is negotiating a settlement with U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara's office over the matter that will likely include
a fine and a deferred prosecution agreement, the Journal
reported.
A spokesman for the bank could not immediately be reached
for comment on the Journal story.
JPMorgan had raised concerns with UK regulators about Madoff
more than a month before his arrest in December 2008, the
Journal reported. In a document filed with Britain' Serious
Organised Crime Agency, the bank raised several concerns about
Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities, such as returns that
appeared "too good to be true," the Journal said.
Madoff had a banking relationship with JPMorgan for two
decades, the Journal said.
In addition to the Madoff case, prosecutors and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation are examining whether there was a larger
pattern of failed controls at the bank, the paper said, citing
people close to the probe.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison sentence after pleading
guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors billions of
dollars.
JPMorgan has said it did not know about the fraud, the
Journal said.
Suspicious activity reports are required when a bank finds
suspicious transactions or signs of a violation of federal law.
The Madoff probe comes as JPMorgan grapples with a string of
legal troubles. Over the past few months, it has agreed to pay
nearly $20 billion to settle lawsuits and probes, the Journal
said.