(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 5 JPMorgan Chase has
been fined $48 million for failing to meet terms of a settlement
to resolve mortgage servicing violations, U.S. bank regulators
said on Tuesday.
The fine will be on top of $2 billion that JPMorgan had been
ordered to pay to cover remediation costs and foreclosure
assistance to borrowers, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency said.
JPMorgan was among a number of banks that participated in a
2013 nationwide settlement with regulators over the practice of
robo-signing, where banks pursued faulty foreclosures by using
defective or fraudulent documents.
The OCC also said on Tuesday that EverBank will
pay a $1 million fine for similar violations connected to the
mortgage servicing case.
The regulator said it was ending business restrictions it
placed on both banks last June, as well.
According to JPMorgan, that means the OCC will no longer
have to approve the bank's purchases of mortgage-servicing
rights portfolios or sign off on promotions within its
mortgage-servicing rights division.
"Doing what's right for our customers has always been our
top priority," JPMorgan said in a statement. "Our mortgage
employees have worked very hard over the last several years to
make changes that will further enhance the customer experience
and we're pleased by the outcome of the OCC's assessment of our
work."
The OCC said that between Dec. 1, 2011, and Nov. 19, 2013,
JPMorgan made filings in bankruptcy courts "with respect to
payment change notices that did not comply with bankruptcy rules
and constituted unsafe or unsound banking practices."
That included approximately 4,380 notices using the
signature of an individual who no longer worked at the bank at
the time the notices were filed, according to the order. The
bank did not admit or deny its finding.
EverBank, meanwhile, improperly charged fees to 47,833
borrowers between January 2011 and March 2015, and has begun
paying remediation of approximately $1.64 million to the
borrowers, according to the order.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert; additional
reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Tom Brown)