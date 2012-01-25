U.S. Senior District Judge Wesley Brown, the oldest sitting federal judge in U.S. history, died at the age of 104 in Wichita, Kansas.

Brown died Monday after nearly 50 years on the bench, according to the website for the U.S. District Court in Kansas, where he had worked.

"As long as I can do the job, I'll carry on," Brown was quoted as saying in a congressional resolution in honor of his 100th birthday.

Brown, who was appointed a federal judge in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy, was on the job until about a month ago, according to reports.

During the 1970s Brown ruled a Wichita hospital could not terminate a female employee because she was single and pregnant, and ordered a high school to let a girl join its golf team, the Kansas City Star reported.

In the 1980s, the newspaper said, he ordered payments to railroad workers denied promotions because they were black.

Brown became the oldest judge on July 27, 2011, when he hit 104 and 36 days, the Federal Judiciary Center website said.

Joseph Woodrough, the oldest serving judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, was also 104 when he died in 1977, the website said.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bill Trott)