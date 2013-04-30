By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 30
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 A northern California
woman has been arrested on suspicion of spiking orange juice
bottles with a deadly dose of rubbing alcohol and stocking the
bottles at a Starbucks coffee shop, law enforcement officials
said on Tuesday.
Ramineh Behbehanian, 50, was arrested at her San Jose home
on Monday night and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on
charges of attempted murder and poisoning, San Jose Police
Sergeant Jason Dwyer said.
Behbehanian is accused of carrying two bottles of tainted
juice into a Starbucks outlet in San Jose on Monday, pulling
them from her bag and placing them in the display case of a
cooler stocked with various beverages.
A customer saw the woman and what appeared to be her
suspicious behavior and alerted the store's employees, but
police say Behbehanian fled the shop when she overheard the
conversation between the customer and employees. Another
Starbucks patron followed Behbehanian outside and recorded the
woman's license plate as she drove away, Dwyer said.
San Jose police and firefighters were called to the coffee
shop, which was quickly evacuated. Hazardous materials
inspectors tested the contents of the two bottles in question
and found they contained a mixture of orange juice and isopropyl
alcohol, or rubbing alcohol.
"According to the fire department, both of the bottles
contained a lethal dose of alcohol," Dwyer said.
The store closed early to aid in the investigation, and all
of the bottled drinks in the display case were destroyed,
Starbucks spokesman Zack Hutson said. All nearby Starbucks
stores also were directed to check the seals on beverage bottles
in their inventory as a precaution, but no evidence of
additional tampering was found, he added.
"We're immensely grateful to the vigilant customer who did
the right thing by immediately alerting our store partners after
witnessing the suspicious behavior," Hutson said.
Dwyer said a motive for the alleged tampering was under
investigation. He said he could not release additional details
about the case.