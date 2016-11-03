NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded funds finished marginally higher on Thursday, halting a seven-day losing streak spurred by falling oil prices and investor anxiety about the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

BlackRock's iShare iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF , the largest junk bond ETF by assets, closed up 0.2 percent at $84.94 a share. It had lost about 2.8 percent in value during its seven-day decline.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)