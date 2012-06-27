June 27 You can take it with you.
A federal appeals court in New York refused to overturn the
conviction of a man who claimed he was denied a fair trial
because jurors were allowed to take his indictment home to read
after deliberations had begun.
In what it called the first case of its kind, the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday acknowledged a "marginal"
extra risk of taking indictments home, noting that human nature
and the Internet already leave jurors exposed to outside
influences.
But it said a trial judge did not err in letting jurors
review the indictment against George Esso, while admitting "the
better practice weighs against the experiment undertaken here."
The three-judge appeals court panel also directed that Esso
be resentenced. It said it was unclear why his sentence of one
year in prison for bank fraud and conspiracy was longer than
that of a more culpable co-defendant.
Darrell Fields, a lawyer for Esso, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for federal
prosecutor Preet Bharara in New York declined to comment.
Esso and six others had been indicted over a scheme in 2006
and 2007 involving false representations in the mortgage
application process.
After an hour of deliberations, Esso's jury at 4:25 p.m. on
Aug. 25, 2010, asked U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin for
permission to "take the indictment home to carefully read."
Scheindlin agreed, instructing jurors not to show it to
anyone and saying it "saves some time" to read it overnight. She
also told the jurors not to "even think of going on the
Internet."
Esso was convicted the next day.
On appeal, Esso objected to a "heightened" risk that jurors,
being human, could have been influenced by outside factors.
He also said taking the indictment home "overemphasized its
significance, since it is a one-sided presentation of the
prosecution's view of the case."
Writing for the 2nd Circuit, Judge Gerard Lynch agreed, but
said Scheindlin's "clear and emphatic" instructions, and a lack
of evidence that they were ignored, meant the conviction could
stand.
He also said trial judges have great discretion to manage
their courtrooms, and may experiment with trial procedures.
"In the age of electronic information, there is already a
significant risk that jurors will conduct research," Lynch
wrote, "just as there has always been a risk that jurors will be
tempted to discuss the case, which consumes their daily
attention, with family members and friends.
"The marginal additional risk created by allowing jurors to
take home a copy of the indictment seems to us small compared to
the risks that already exist due to modern technologies and the
persistent features of human nature," he added.
The case is U.S. v. Esso, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
No. 11-570.