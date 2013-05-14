WASHINGTON May 14 The decision to seek media
records in connection with a probe into an unauthorized
disclosure of classified information was made by a deputy
attorney general because U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was
recused from the matter, a Justice Department official said on
Tuesday.
The Obama administration is facing a storm of questions over
the Justice Department's controversial decision to secretly
seize telephone records of the Associated Press.
In a background statement, the official said Holder recused
himself from the matter because he was interviewed by the FBI in
connection with the leak.
