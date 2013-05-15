WASHINGTON May 15 Lawmakers pounded U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday with questions about
the Justice Department's secret seizure of Associated Press
telephone records, and grew frustrated when he said he had
limited answers.
Holder noted to the House Judiciary Committee that he had
recused himself from the leak investigation that prompted the
phone records seizure, so the decision was not his.
But lawmakers still pushed him on why the subpoena for the
two months of phone records last year was so broad and why the
Justice Department did not first try to negotiate with AP to
obtain information.
"We don't know where the buck stops," said U.S.
Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, a Wisconsin Republican.
The seizure, denounced by critics as a gross intrusion into
freedom of the press, has created a backlash in Washington and
led to questions over how the Obama administration is balancing
the need for national security with privacy rights.
The phone records issue erupted on Monday when the AP
publicly complained about the seizure. The AP said it was
informed last Friday that the Justice Department had gathered
records for more than 20 phone lines assigned to the news agency
and its reporters, covering April and May of last year.
The subpoena was part of an investigation into whether an
unauthorized leak led to an AP report in May last year about an
operation, conducted by the CIA and allied intelligence
agencies, that stopped a Yemen-based al Qaeda plot to bomb a
U.S.-bound airplane.
Holder said on Tuesday that he recused himself from the
matter to avoid a potential conflict of interest because he was
interviewed by the FBI as part of the same leak investigation.
Responding to lawmakers' questions on Wednesday, Holder said
he did not have specific knowledge about how the subpoena was
formulated, and added that it was Deputy Attorney General Jim
Cole who authorized the document.
When asked why the Justice Department did not first try to
obtain the information voluntarily from the AP, as required by
law in most cases, Holder noted there are exceptions to that
requirement.
But he declined to elaborate.
"Recusals are such that I don't have any interaction with
the people who are involved in the case," Holder said.
The AP issue came as President Barack Obama faces a barrage
of criticism over his administration's handling of other issues
- notably the Internal Revenue Service's targeting of
conservative groups for extra scrutiny.
The White House sought on Wednesday to express its
commitment to press freedom. Spokesman Jay Carney said the
administration is seeking to revive legislation that would give
journalists legal protection when guarding their sources.
The White House has been in contact with Democratic Senator
Charles Schumer of New York to reintroduce a 2009 bill, Carney
said. Known as the Free Flow of Information Act, the bill would
give federal protection to reporters who decline to release
information about their sources because of a promise of
confidentiality.
