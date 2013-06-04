(Adds paragraphs 3-15 with details from letter and background)
WASHINGTON, June 4 Prosecutors running a U.S.
leak probe told the Associated Press about a seizure of the news
agency's phone records within 90 days of taking them as it was
required to do, a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.
Peter Kadzik, a deputy assistant attorney general, wrote in
a letter to lawmakers that the search was not secret, that the
search of 2012 records was conducted in 2013, and that the
department complied with its notification obligation.
The AP has reported that prosecutors notified the news
agency on May 10, 2013, that the government seized records from
April and May 2012 for more than 20 separate phone lines
assigned to AP and its journalists.
The Justice Department had not previously said when the
seizure took place. Kadzik's letter sought to clarify that it
happened this year and argues the seizure was not "secret," as
AP has described it in news reports.
Notification to a media outlet must take place within 90
days, and "that requirement was met in this matter," he wrote.
Kadzik offered no explanation for why the Justice Department
did not seek to negotiate access with the AP, as would normally
occur before seizing media records with a subpoena.
"There are a number of reasons - depending on the
circumstances of a given case - that may lead the department to
refrain from negotiating with a media organization," he wrote.
A spokeswoman for the AP did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the letter.
The leak probe is focused on how AP reporters learned about
a U.S. operation in Yemen to foil a plot to bomb an airliner,
government officials have said.
An AP story in May 2012 described the plot. The AP has
reported that it delayed publishing the story at the request of
government officials until security concerns were allayed.
U.S. officials have said, however, that the leak compromised
a U.S. agent working to undermine Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula.
AP CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement last month that
Justice Department explanations had been inadequate.
"Rather than talk to us in advance, they seized these phone
records in secret, saying that notifying us would compromise
their investigation. They offer no explanation of this,
however," Pruitt said.
Journalists, lawmakers and civil liberties advocates have
said recent disclosures about Justice Department tactics
involving reporters raised concern about the U.S. commitment to
press freedom.
At President Barack Obama's direction, Attorney General Eric
Holder is reviewing Justice Department's guidelines for
investigations that involve reporters, although Holder has said
that prosecutors followed all laws and guidelines in recent
cases.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Howard Goller, Eric
Beech and Cynthia Osterman)