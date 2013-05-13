WASHINGTON May 13 The Associated Press on
Monday said the U.S. government seized records from phone lines
assigned to AP offices and its reporters over a period of two
months in 2012, which the news service described as a "massive
and unprecedented intrusion."
AP Chief Executive Gary Pruitt, in a letter posted on the
agency's website, said the AP was informed last Friday that the
Justice Department gathered records for more than 20 lines
assigned to the agency and its reporters.
Phone lines at AP bureaus in New York, Hartford and
Washington were among those affected by the records seizure, as
well as an AP phone at the U.S. House of Representatives, the AP
said.
"There can be no possible justification for such an
overbroad collection of the telephone communications of The
Associated Press and its reporters," Pruitt said in the letter,
which was addressed to Attorney General Eric Holder.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia,
which notified the AP of the seizure, issued a statement on
Monday saying it was "careful and deliberative" when dealing
with issues around freedom of the press.
"We take seriously our obligations to follow all applicable
laws, federal regulations, and Department of Justice policies
when issuing subpoenas for phone records of media
organizations," the office said.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Boston and David Ingram in
Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)