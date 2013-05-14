WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder was likely to face a storm of questions on Tuesday over
the Justice Department's controversial decision to seize
telephone records of the Associated Press, a move denounced by
critics as a gross intrusion into freedom of the press.
The episode has created an uproar in Washington and led to
questions over how the Obama administration is balancing the
need for national security with privacy rights.
Holder, a frequent target of conservatives, was scheduled to
appear at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) with Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius to discuss Medicare fraud but he was
likely to face questions from reporters about his decision on
the AP records.
In a decision made public on Friday, Holder ordered federal
agents to secretly seize telephone records of AP offices and
reporters for a two-month period last year.
The AP on Monday described the seizures as a "massive and
unprecedented intrusion" into news-gathering operations.
AP Chief Executive Gary Pruitt, in a letter posted on the
agency's website, said the AP was informed last Friday that the
Justice Department gathered records for more than 20 phone lines
assigned to the news agency and its reporters.
"There can be no possible justification for such an
overbroad collection of the telephone communications of The
Associated Press and its reporters," Pruitt said in the letter
addressed to Holder.
An AP story on the records seizure said the government would
not say why it sought them.
But it noted that U.S. officials have previously said the
U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia was
conducting a criminal investigation into information contained
in a May 7, 2012, AP story about a CIA operation in Yemen that
stopped an al Qaeda plot to detonate a bomb on an airplane
headed for the United States.
Five reporters and an editor involved in that story were
among those whose phone records were obtained by the government,
the AP said.
The disclosure threatened to set off a confrontation between
free press advocates and the Obama administration, which has
aggressively pursued national security leaks.
"It's alarming given the scale of it," said David Schulz, an
attorney with Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz who is representing
the AP. "This is a massive intrusion into the news gathering
operation of one of the largest news organizations in the U.S.
People should be concerned."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia,
which notified the AP of the seizure, issued a statement on
Monday saying it was "careful and deliberative" when dealing
with issues around freedom of the press.
"We take seriously our obligations to follow all applicable
laws, federal regulations, and Department of Justice policies
when issuing subpoenas for phone records of media
organizations," the office said.
A Justice Department spokesman referred inquiries to the
U.S. Attorney's Office.
The White House was not involved in the decision to seize
the AP records, Press Secretary Jay Carney said.
"Other than press reports, we have no knowledge of any
attempt by the Justice Department to seek phone records of the
AP," Carney said. "We are not involved in decisions made in
connection with criminal investigations, as those matters are
handled independently by the Justice Department."
The seized phone records were for April and May of 2012, and
AP bureaus in New York, Hartford and Washington were among those
affected, as well as an AP phone at the U.S. House of
Representatives press gallery, the AP said.
AP journalists' home and cell phone records were seized by
the Justice Department, Pruitt said in his letter to Holder.
The reporters who were targeted included Matt Apuzzo, Adam
Goldman and Eileen Sullivan, who were also members of a team
that won the Pulitzer Prize for revealing secret New York Police
Department intelligence operations targeting Muslim communities.
The AP said it had delayed reporting the Yemen plot story at
the request of government officials and disclosed it after
officials said it no longer endangered national security.
CIA Director John Brennan, in testimony in February, said
the FBI had questioned him but denied being the AP's source.
Reuters reported that on May 7, 2012, Brennan, then Obama's
top White House counterterrorism adviser, held a small, private
teleconference to brief former counterterrorism advisers who are
frequent commentators on television news shows and told them
that the plot was never a threat to U.S. public safety because
Washington had "inside control" over it.
The original AP story made no mention of an undercover
informant or "control" over the operation by the United States
or its allies.
'POINTED QUESTIONS'
The AP is assessing options for legal action in response to
the government's actions, said Schulz, the attorney.
The Justice Department has issued rules that apply to
subpoenas seeking phone records for news organizations. The
subpoenas must be approved by the attorney general, drawn as
narrowly as possible and used only when other attempts to get
the information have failed.
The department is also required to notify the organization
and seek to negotiate an agreement before issuing those
subpoenas, as long as "such negotiations would not pose a
substantial threat to the investigation at issue. Pruitt said
that the AP was not notified in advance.
The AP may have little recourse to fight the subpoenas in
court, since they were served not on the news organization but,
presumably, on phone companies, legal experts said.
David Anderson, a law professor at the University of Texas
at Austin and an expert in media law, said there is no
prohibition against seeking phone records to pursue potential
leaks.
"There's nothing unusual about that, except that it's a news
organization," said Anderson, who noted that the subpoenas could
have a "terrible effect" by discouraging sources from talking to
reporters.
Laura Murphy, director of the Washington legislative office
of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the incident was
part of a pattern by the Obama administration in going after
whistleblowers and leaked information.
"The Obama administration has been one of the most
aggressive administrations in history when it comes to going
after whistleblowers, and we find their conduct highly
disturbing, and this is part of a pattern," she said in a phone
interview.
Among at least a half-dozen prosecutions by the Obama White
House - more than all other previous presidents combined,
according to tallies by multiple news organizations - the
Justice Department charged former National Security Agency
official Thomas Drake under the Espionage Act with mishandling
classified information.
On the eve of his trial, the government dropped the charges
in exchange for Drake's guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge.
Republican Representative Robert Goodlatte, chairman of the
House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that the panel
intends to ask Holder "pointed questions" about the issue when
he testifies on Wednesday at a previously scheduled general
oversight hearing.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman
Darrell Issa, a Republican who has been criticizing the Obama
administration on several fronts, including over last year's
attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, faulted the
administration for the Justice Department action.
"Coming within a week of revelations that the White House
lied to the American people about the Benghazi attacks and the
IRS targeted conservative Americans for their political beliefs,
Americans should take notice that top Obama administration
officials increasingly see themselves as above the law and
emboldened by the belief that they don't have to answer to
anyone," Issa said in a statement.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, a
Democrat from Vermont, said he was "very troubled" by the
allegations and wants to hear the government's explanation.
"The burden is always on the government when they go after
private information - especially information regarding the press
or its confidential sources. I want to know more about this
case, but on the face of it, I am concerned that the government
may not have met that burden," he said in a statement.
