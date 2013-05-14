* Deputy attorney general made decision, Holder says
* Holder cites potential conflict of interest
* Republicans, Democrats question seizure of phone records
(Adds AP response, paragraphs 12 and 13)
By David Ingram and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder said on Tuesday he did not make the controversial
decision to secretly seize telephone records of the Associated
Press but defended his department's actions in the investigation
of what he called a "very, very serious leak."
The decision to seek phone records of one of the world's
largest news-gathering organizations was made by Deputy Attorney
General Jim Cole, Holder said.
Holder, speaking at a press conference, said he recused
himself from the matter to avoid a potential conflict of
interest because he was interviewed by the FBI as part of the
same leak investigation that targeted the AP records.
That seizure, denounced by critics as a gross intrusion into
freedom of the press, has created an uproar in Washington and
led to questions over how the Obama administration is balancing
the need for national security with privacy rights.
Combined with a separate furor over the Internal Revenue
Service's targeting of conservative political groups for extra
scrutiny, it also is stoking fears of excessive government
intrusion under President Barack Obama.
The White House has said it had no advance knowledge of the
IRS or Justice Department actions.
Lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday criticized the
Justice Department's decision to obtain the AP records. Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid called the action "inexcusable."
But in a letter to AP president Gary Pruitt, Cole on Tuesday
defended the department's unusual action against a member of the
media, saying it was a necessary step in the year-old criminal
probe of leaks of classified information.
A law enforcement official said the probe is related to
information in a May 7, 2012, AP story about an operation,
conducted by the CIA and allied intelligence agencies, that
stopped a Yemen-based al Qaeda plot to detonate a bomb on an
airplane headed for the United States.
Cole declined Pruitt's request to return the records.
"We strive in every case to strike the proper balance
between the public's interest in the free flow of information
and the public's interest in the protection of national security
and effective enforcement of our laws," he wrote. "We believe we
have done so in this matter."
Pruitt, in a statement responding to Cole's letter, said "it
does not adequately address our concerns," which include that
the subpoena's scope was "overbroad under the law" and that the
AP was not notified in advance.
The AP story at issue, he said, contradicted White House
assertions that there was no credible threat to the American
people in May 2012 around the first anniversary of the killing
of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.
Cole disclosed that investigators conducted more than 550
interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of documents in the
probe before seizing the toll records of AP phone calls.
Holder said he did not have specific knowledge about the
formulation of the subpoena for the AP records, but does not
believe the Justice Department did anything wrong.
PUT AMERICANS 'AT RISK'
"This was ... a very, very serious leak," he said. "I have
been a prosecutor since 1976 and I have to say that this is
among, if not the most serious, it is within the top two or
three most serious leaks that I have ever seen," Holder said,
speaking at an unrelated press conference on Medicare fraud.
"It put the American people at risk, and that is not
hyperbole," he said. "And trying to determine who was
responsible for that, I think, required very aggressive action."
In June 2012, Holder ordered two U.S. attorneys to pursue
separate leak investigations, the subject of which he did not
identify.
The probes followed calls by Congress to crack down on
national security leaks after the Associated Press report on the
Yemen plot and a New York Times report on details of the Stuxnet
computer virus that sabotaged Iran's nuclear centrifuges.
The AP said it was informed last Friday that the Justice
Department had gathered records for more than 20 phone lines
assigned to the news agency and its reporters, covering April
and May of last year.
Pruitt, in a letter to Holder on Monday, called the seizure
a "massive and unprecedented intrusion" into news-gathering
operations.
Five reporters and an editor involved in the AP story about
the Yemen plot were among those whose phone records were
obtained by the government, the AP said.
Reuters reported that on May 7, 2012, Obama's top White
House counterterrorism adviser John Brennan, who is now CIA
director, held a small, private teleconference to brief former
counterterrorism advisers who are TV commentators and told them
the plot was never a threat to U.S. public safety because
Washington had "inside control" over it.
One of the former officials on the call later said on
network TV that the U.S. government had indicated implicitly
that "they had somebody on the inside who wasn't going to let it
happen."
U.S. and European authorities later acknowledged the alleged
plot had been discovered because an informant had been planted
inside the conspiracy by MI5, Britain's principal
counterterrorism agency.
The original AP story made no mention of an undercover
informant or "control" over the operation by the United States
or its allies.
Brennan acknowledged during his Senate confirmation hearing
that he had been interviewed by prosecutors in connection with
two leak inquiries, including the Yemen probe. He told Congress
that he had not leaked any classified information.
Several prominent Republicans last year called for a
crackdown on leaks, with some suggesting the White House was
orchestrating them to burnish Obama's security credentials and
chances for re-election in November.
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS
Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican on the Judiciary
Committee, when asked whether Republicans had the type of action
taken against the AP in mind, said: "No, I don't think anybody
wants to take away the freedom of the press. ... You can't be
free if you've got government monitoring your calls, and your
interviews. How is that a free press?"
Reid, the Senate's top Democrat, told reporters at the
Capitol, "I don't know who did it, why it was done, but it's
inexcusable, and there is no way to justify this."
The Obama administration has been aggressive in combating
national security leaks, conducting at least a half-dozen
prosecutions - more than under all other previous presidents
combined, according to tallies by multiple news organizations.
Mark Corallo, a Justice Department spokesman between 2002
and 2005, said that during his tenure, the rule was that any
request from any part of the Justice Department for the issuing
of subpoenas against a news organization had to be submitted to
his office for approval.
Corallo said that of "dozens" of requests from prosecutors
for subpoenas directed against news organizations, he approved
one during his tenure.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said that President Barack
Obama "believes that the press as a rule needs to have an
unfettered ability to pursue investigative journalism."
"He is also committed, as president and as a citizen, to the
proposition that we cannot allow classified information, that
can do harm to our national security interests or do harm to
individuals, to be leaked," Carney said.
"Certainly there have been lots of presidents upset about
leaks and there have been a number of chief executives who have
gone to rather extraordinary lengths," said Darrell West,
director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution
think tank.
"But I think people believed that Obama was more committed
to civil liberties so it's actually more shocking that he did it
rather that someone like (George W.) Bush and (Richard) Nixon
because people had higher expectations of him," he said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Jennifer Saba, Mark
Hosenball and Mark Felsenthal; Writing by Karey Van Hall;
Editing by Warren Strobel, Cynthia Osterman and Jim Loney)