(Adds comments from Lofgren, Holder)
By David Ingram and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. lawmakers accused the
Obama administration on Wednesday of trampling on free speech
rights and evading questions about the Justice Department's
secret seizure of Associated Press telephone records.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, testifying before a House
of Representatives panel, provided limited responses on the
issue, noting he had been recused from the probe into a
government leak that led to the records seizure.
Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee became frustrated
that Holder could not answer why the subpoena to obtain the
records was so broad and why the Justice Department did not
first try to negotiate with AP to obtain information.
"We don't know where the buck stops," said U.S.
Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, a Wisconsin Republican.
The seizure of phone records last year became public on
Monday when the AP complained about it. Critics have called it a
gross intrusion into freedom of the press and questioned the
Obama administration's national security justification for such
a broad sweep.
Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said it
was clear to her that the Justice Department impaired the First
Amendment right to free speech.
"Reporters who might previously have believed that a
confidential source will speak to them will no longer have that
level of confidence," Lofgren said.
Apparently trying to counter the criticism, the White House
sought on Wednesday to show its commitment to a robust media,
saying it wants to revive legislation that would give
journalists legal protection when guarding their sources.
The AP said it was informed last Friday that the Justice
Department had gathered records for more than 20 phone lines
assigned to the news agency and its reporters, covering April
and May of last year.
The subpoena was part of an investigation into whether an
unauthorized leak led to an AP report in May 2012 about an
operation conducted by the CIA and allied intelligence agencies
that stopped a Yemen-based al Qaeda plot to bomb a U.S.-bound
airplane.
The AP issue emerged as President Barack Obama faces a
barrage of criticism over his administration's handling of other
issues - notably the Internal Revenue Service's targeting of
conservative groups for extra scrutiny.
ACCOUNTABILITY
Holder said on Tuesday that he recused himself from the AP
matter to avoid a potential conflict of interest because he had
been interviewed by the FBI as part of the same leak
investigation.
Responding to lawmakers' questions on Wednesday, Holder said
he did not have specific knowledge about how the subpoena was
formulated, and added that it was Deputy Attorney General Jim
Cole who authorized the document.
Lawmakers asked Holder to ensure that Cole would submit to
their questions about the subpoena. The attorney general
cautioned that Cole might be limited because he is the lead
prosecutor on the open investigation into the leak, but he said
he would pass along the request.
Holder did seek to address the panel's complaints in some
form, saying that after the investigation wraps up, he would
study the Justice Department's actions in the probe.
"Given the attention that it has generated, some kind of
after-action analysis would be appropriate, and I will pledge to
this committee, to the American people, that I will engage in
such an analysis," Holder said.
PUSH FOR MEDIA SHIELD LAW
In a move apparently designed to mollify critics, White
House spokesman Jay Carney said the administration is seeking to
revive a 2009 media shield bill that had been sponsored by
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York.
Carney declined to comment on the timing of the White
House's renewed interest in the bill.
"The White House has been in contact with Senator Schumer
and we are glad to see that that legislation will be
reintroduced because he believes strongly that we need to
provide the protections to the media that this legislation would
do," he said.
The bill, known as the Free Flow of Information Act, would
likely not have prevented the AP phone records seizure.
It would give federal protection to reporters who decline to
release information about their sources because of a promise of
confidentiality but would also allow national security, law
enforcement, and fair trial needs to outweigh journalists'
rights to keep their sources confidential, Schumer's office
said.
"This kind of law would balance national security needs
against the public's right to the free flow of information,"
Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday. "At minimum, our bill
would have ensured a fairer, more deliberate process in this
case."
Reuters was one of nearly 50 news organizations that signed
a letter to Holder on Tuesday complaining about the AP phone
record seizures.
(Reporting By David Ingram, writing by Karey Van Hall, Editing
by Frances Kerry)