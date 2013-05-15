* FBI interviews at numerous U.S. government agencies
* Signs probe hasn't found target
* Media reports on Yemen-based plots at issue
By Mark Hosenball and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON May 15 The Justice Department's
controversial decision to seize phone records of Associated
Press journalists was just one element in a sweeping U.S.
government investigation into media leaks about a Yemen-based
plot to bomb a U.S. airliner, government officials said on
Wednesday.
The search for who leaked the information is being led by
the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and has involved
extensive FBI interviews of personnel at the Justice Department,
U.S. intelligence agencies, the White House's National Security
staff and the FBI itself.
The interviews have been lengthy and thorough, said people
who have been questioned in the investigation, but requested
anonymity. Two of those interviewed said leak inquiries were
always aggressive and that being questioned is a wearing and
unpleasant experience.
The investigation, which a law enforcement official has said
was prompted by a May 7, 2012, AP story about the operation to
foil the Yemen plot, appears to be ongoing. Some potential
witnesses have been advised they are likely to be interviewed in
the next two or three weeks.
Officials in the office of Ronald Machen, the U.S. attorney
for the District of Columbia, could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Attorney General Eric Holder, who recused himself from
involvement in the case, largely sidestepped questions from
angry lawmakers on Wednesday about his department's secret
seizure of AP records, which the news agency revealed on Monday.
The seizure, denounced by critics as a gross intrusion into
freedom of the press, has created an uproar in Washington and
led to questions about how the Obama administration is balancing
the need for national security with privacy rights.
There are signs the administration's efforts to find the
alleged leaker were unproductive - at least before the Justice
Department seized two months of records of phone calls by the AP
and its journalists.
"Seeking toll records associated with media organizations is
undertaken only after all other reasonable alternative
investigative steps have been taken," Holder's deputy, James
Cole, said in a letter on Tuesday to AP President Gary Pruitt,
who has protested the government's action.
In that letter, Cole revealed the Justice Department had
conducted more than 550 interviews and reviewed tens of
thousands of documents before subpoenaing phone company records
of AP calls.
Reuters was one of nearly 50 news organizations that signed
a letter to Holder on Tuesday complaining about the AP phone
record seizures.
'BREATHTAKING SCOPE'
Floyd Abrams, a prominent First Amendment and media
attorney, said, "The breathtaking scope of these subpoenas
served on the telephone companies might suggest that after all
this time, they have no idea who they're looking for."
Another possibility is "they are touching all bases" because
they suspect someone but are not sure, said Abrams, a partner at
Cahill Gordon and Reindel LLP in New York. He said it was
difficult for an outsider to know.
"I don't think that there is any doubt that this is a
serious investigation that they have spent a lot of time on and
that they feel deeply about," Abrams said. Justice's targeting
of a large number of phone lines and the AP journalists who use
them "taken together, certainly makes it look like the largest,
most intrusive action by the government vis-a-vis the press that
I can remember."
Holder has called the leak "very, very serious" and said it
"put the American people at risk." He did not provide details.
The AP has reported that it delayed reporting the story of
how the United States had foiled a plot by a suicide bomber
affiliated with Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,
or AQAP, at the request of government officials, who said it
would jeopardize national security. Once U.S. officials said
those concerns were allayed, the AP said, it disclosed the plot.
A law enforcement official said on Wednesday that because
officials were so concerned and shocked by the leak, they opened
an investigation into how the AP found out about the spy
operation even before the news agency ran its initial story. The
AP had contacted the government and asked for comment several
days before the story was published.
The AP's first story reported the CIA had "thwarted an
ambitious plot" by AQAP to attack an airline with a newly
designed underwear bomb and said the FBI had acquired the bomb.
The AP reported it did not know what had happened to the alleged
bomber.
A few hours after the story was published, John Brennan,
then chief White House counterterrorism adviser and now director
of the CIA, held a conference call with former counterterrorism
officials who frequently appear as TV commentators. Brennan said
the plot was never a threat to the U.S. public or air safety
because Washington had "inside control" over it.
That night, Richard Clarke, a former counterterrorism
adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, suggested
on ABC News there was a Western spy or double agent in on the
plot. "The U.S. government is saying it never came close because
they had insider information, insider control, which implies
that they had somebody on the inside who wasn't going to let it
happen," Clarke said.
The next day's headlines were filled with news of a U.S. spy
planted inside AQAP who had acquired the latest, non-metallic
model of the underwear bomb and handed it over to U.S.
authorities.
Reuters subsequently reported that the spy inside AQAP had
been recruited by British intelligence, principally the
counterterrorism agency known as MI-5, that the informant had to
be whisked to safety, and that UK authorities were deeply
distressed that news of the operation had leaked.
During Senate consideration of his nomination to become CIA
director, Brennan confirmed he had been interviewed by people
investigating both the foiled bomb plot leak and another series
of leaks related to alleged U.S. cyber warfare against Iran's
nuclear program.
Brennan strongly denied he had leaked any sensitive or
secret information to the media. Sources familiar with Brennan's
conference call with the TV pundits said at least two of the
former officials who were on the call with Brennan had not been
contacted by leak investigators.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Peter Cooney)