WASHINGTON May 19 The Justice Department's
seizure of phone records for journalists at the Associated Press
is hurting the agency's ability to gather news, the wire
service's Chief Executive and President Gary Pruitt said on
Sunday.
"Officials that would normally talk to us and people we talk
to in the normal course of news gathering are already saying to
us that they're a little reluctant to talk to us," Pruitt said
on CBS's "Face The Nation" program. "They fear that they will be
monitored by the government."
The Justice Department told the AP on May 10 that it had
earlier seized records of more than 20 of its phone lines for
April and May 2012. The seizure was part of an investigation of
media leaks about a foiled terrorism plot.
"Approximately a hundred journalists use these telephone
lines as part of news gathering," Pruitt said. "And over the
course of the two months of the records that they swept up,
thousands upon thousands of news-gathering calls were made."
The White House has said that President Barack Obama learned
about the Justice Department's record seizure from press reports
and had no prior knowledge of the action. Obama's administration
is fielding concerns on several incidents that raise questions
about its transparency.
Pruitt said the Justice Department claimed an exception to
its own rules that required them to notify the AP of such a
record seizure by saying that such a disclosure would have posed
a substantial threat to the investigation.
"But they have not explained why it would and we can't
understand why it would," Pruitt said. "We never even had
possession of these records, they were in the possession of our
telephone service company and they couldn't be tampered with."
Government officials have told Reuters that the AP phone
records were just one element in an ongoing sweeping U.S.
government investigation into media leaks about a Yemen-based
plot to bomb a U.S. airliner, prompted by a May 7, 2012 AP story
about the operation to foil the plot.
"We don't question their right to conduct these sort of
investigations," Pruitt said. "We think they went about it the
wrong way, so sweeping, so secretively, so abusively and
harassingly."
Pruitt said the AP would have sought to narrow the scope of
the record seizure through courts had it been notified, instead
of "the Justice Department acting on its own, being the judge,
jury and executioner, in secret."
Reuters was one of nearly 50 news organizations that signed
a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder complaining about the
AP phone record seizures.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)