WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. Deputy Attorney General
James Cole declined on Tuesday to return to the Associated Press
seized telephone records that U.S. prosecutors obtained while
investigating a national security leak in 2012.
Acting in place of Attorney General Eric Holder, who recused
himself in the case, Cole wrote in a letter to AP CEO Gary
Pruitt that the subpoenas for the records were "limited to a
reasonable period of time" and did not seek the content of any
calls.
"These records have been closely held and reviewed solely
for the purposes of this ongoing criminal investigation," Cole
wrote.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Frances Kerry and Sandra
Maler)