WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has charged two former federal agents with wire fraud, money laundering and other offenses for stealing the digital currency Bitcoin during their investigation of the underground marketplace Silk Road.

Former Drug Enforcement Agent Carl Force allegedly developed online personas and engaged in illegal activities including "complex Bitcoin transactions to steal from the government and the targets of the investigation," the Justice Department said.

Meanwhile, Secret Service Agent Shaun Bridges allegedly diverted to his personal account over $800,000 in digital currency that he controlled during the Silk Road investigation.

Force was arrested in Baltimore on Friday, and Bridges self-surrendered on Monday. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, the Justice Department said.

