By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 A senior U.S. Justice
Department official who oversaw efforts to prosecute Islamic
State sympathizers and pursue cyber criminals is leaving the
Obama administration next month, he told Reuters on Tuesday.
Assistant Attorney General John Carlin, chief of the
national security division at the Justice Department, is
departing on Oct. 15, less than a month before the U.S.
presidential election.
The departure comes as the Obama administration has
struggled to develop clear guidelines on how to pursue hacking
amid growing threats posed by foreign nation-states and criminal
groups.
In an interview, Carlin, 43, declined to say where he was
headed next. He intends to spend time with his family before
starting a new job, likely involved in cyber security, he said.
Carlin, who has served in government for more than 15 years,
oversaw a range of prominent cases in three and a half years
since assuming an acting rank of the Justice Department's top
national security lawyer in March 2013, including the
prosecution of one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers.
He was confirmed full-time to the position in a 99-1 vote by
the U.S. Senate in April 2014.
Carlin focused on pursuing cyber criminals during his tenure
running the national security division.
His tenure included the unprecedented indictment of five
Chinese military hackers in 2014 for alleged hacking into six
U.S. companies in order to steal trade secrets, and the
indictment of Iranian hackers earlier this year for alleged
hacks on U.S. financial institutions and a New York dam.
In a statement, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Carlin
was a "trusted and tireless leader" who "used all the tools at
his disposal to enhance our public safety and uphold our
national security."
Carlin will be replaced by Mary McCord, principal deputy
assistant attorney general, on an acting basis, the Justice
Department said.
Through a combination of legal cases, diplomatic sanctions
and an effort to publicly name and shame hacking adversaries,
Carlin sought to tame what he often called the wild west of
cyberspace, where international norms for appropriate cyber
activity are nascent or nonexistent.
"We've laid a strong foundation in cyber, but we've got to
do more, faster, given the state of the threat," Carlin told
Reuters. He said he hoped the next presidential administration
could further "institutionalize" consequences from cyber crime.
Most recently Carlin announced this month the formation of a
threat analysis team to study potential national security
challenges posed by self-driving cars, medical devices and other
Internet-connected tools.
Carlin's appointment in early 2014 coincided with
territorial gains by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria that
propelled the militant group to global notoriety. Since then,
the department has prosecuted dozens of people on counts related
to Islamic State: more than 100 people have been charged since
2014 in public federal cases.
Under Carlin, the national security division has also ramped
up the Justice Department's efforts to combat what it sees as a
rising threat from domestic anti-government extremists.
