WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Department of
Justice formally instructed federal prosecutors on Monday to
require companies to hand over all relevant facts about
individuals who played a role in wrongdoing if the companies
wish to receive cooperation credit in criminal investigations.
The changes to the U.S. Attorney's Manual, outlined by
Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates on Monday, expand
upon and codify a new policy first announced by Yates in a memo
issued in September. [ID: nL1N11G1J3]
That policy called for placing a greater emphasis on holding
individuals more accountable. The memo said that in future
investigations, a company would not receive any credit for
cooperating in criminal probes unless it disclosed all relevant
facts about the people involved in suspected wrongdoing.
"In the past, cooperation credit was a sliding scale of
sorts and companies could still receive at least some credit for
cooperation, even if they failed to fully disclose all facts
about individuals," Yates said in prepared remarks at an
American Bar Association conference on money laundering.
"That's changed now."
The policy shift comes at a time when the Justice Department
has been facing criticism by consumer advocacy groups and some
lawmakers who have accused the department of failing to
prosecute bankers for their conduct during the financial crisis.
Since Yates first announced the policy shift, however, some
defense attorneys have also raised concerns about what
prosecutors may require from companies in order to receive full
credit for their assistance with criminal probes.
In particular, there have been questions on whether
corporate attorneys might be forced to hand over information
that is privileged, such as memos and notes from interviews
conducted during internal corporate investigations.
There have also been concerns raised about whether the
policy may lead to broader and more costly internal
investigations.
Yates sought to address these concerns on Monday, saying the
department is not trying to get its hands on attorney work
product from internal probes or spark a "years-long,
multimillion dollar investigation."
"There is nothing in the new policy that requires companies
to waive attorney-client privilege," she said. She added,
however, that while notes and memos may be privileged, "facts
are not," and that companies must turn over facts they learn
through interviews conducted during investigations.
Yates also said Monday the department is making other
changes to the handbook concerning civil investigations and
updates on how attorneys should communicate during parallel
civil and criminal probes.
